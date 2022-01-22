Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NYSE:GOL)

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.18 million.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.51.

NYSE GOL opened at $6.18 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $11.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 391,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 371,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 690,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 38,911 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

