Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives $8.30 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.30.

GOL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE GOL traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,173,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,267. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $11.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85). The business had revenue of $366.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after buying an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 391,685 shares in the last quarter. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

