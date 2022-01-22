Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 1,310,512 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $135,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 150,000 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total transaction of $5,431,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IPG opened at $35.35 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $39.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 34.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 61.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JP Morgan Cazenove lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

