Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,821,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 846,753 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 6.12% of Primo Water worth $154,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.86.

PRMW stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $14.20 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In other Primo Water news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $744,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 14,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $259,720.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 514,862 shares of company stock worth $9,580,311 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

