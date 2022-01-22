Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $147.89 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,794,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,556 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $147,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 36.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,433,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,116 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth approximately $107,594,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.92. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.47.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.