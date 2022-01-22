Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $162,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,690,000. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 45,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,993 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after purchasing an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $105.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.02. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

