Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 7,530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Graco by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GGG shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $71.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $64.34 and a one year high of $81.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

