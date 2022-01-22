Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 118,900 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 118,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,822,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.08% of Futu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Futu by 221.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,432 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,408,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,844,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,642,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Futu by 294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.76% of the company’s stock.

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. CLSA began coverage on shares of Futu in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FUTU opened at $45.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.91. Futu Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.11 and a 1-year high of $204.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.16.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by ($2.76). The company had revenue of $222.36 million during the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 42.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

