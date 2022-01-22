Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 105,800 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 107.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 113.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $2,111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter worth about $725,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 905.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Shoe Carnival stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $46.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market cap of $925.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $356.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

