Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 1,400 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 0.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $7,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $1,708,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

DFIN opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.95. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.30 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

