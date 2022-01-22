Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 16,600 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the second quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $260,000. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SNBR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sleep Number currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.80.

Sleep Number stock opened at $69.82 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.16.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.