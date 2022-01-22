Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 414.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ternium by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $42.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.63. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $26.41 and a one year high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TX. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

Ternium Profile

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

