Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,600 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in PetroChina were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

PetroChina stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. PetroChina Company Limited has a 1-year low of $30.30 and a 1-year high of $54.50. The company has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.85.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion for the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered PetroChina from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PetroChina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.78.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

