Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 15,613 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 161,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,613 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth $48,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.22.

TPX stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.43.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Read More: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.