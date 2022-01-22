Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 20,153 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 295,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,153 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $9,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 203,078 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Organon & Co. by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

OGN opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.28. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 92.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

OGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

