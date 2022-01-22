Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 47,192 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,192 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $6,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLDT. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLDT shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

NYSE CLDT opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.86 million, a P/E ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 1.96. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $125,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

