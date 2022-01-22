Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara Buys 54,565 Shares

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 54,565 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.24 per share, with a total value of $504,180.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 15th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 22,329 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $227,532.51.

On Monday, November 22nd, Biocapital L.P. Samsara acquired 201,685 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $2,047,102.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPH opened at $8.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.34. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GRPH. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Graphite Bio in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRPH. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 5,887.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

