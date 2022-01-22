Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.34

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.34 and traded as low as $18.40. Gray Television shares last traded at $20.11, with a volume of 861 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.34.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 11.47%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

