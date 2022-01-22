Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenbrook TMS Inc. is a provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation therapy, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder and other mental health disorders, principally in the United States. Greenbrook TMS Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Clarus Securities cut their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$26.00 to C$23.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.79.

Shares of GBNH stock opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Greenbrook TMS has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 278.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,412,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,025,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

