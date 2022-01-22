Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation develops and manufactures transmission products for material handling machineries through its subsidiaries, primarily in China. The company offers transmission products, such as mechanical and hydraulic gearboxes; transaxles to small and medium-sized forklift trucks for use in manufacturing and logistic applications. It also develops robotic cargo carriers. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation is based in Hangzhou, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of GTEC stock opened at $4.83 on Tuesday. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.09 million during the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenland Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.12% of Greenland Technologies worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

