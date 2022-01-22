Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $46.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of -0.29.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $768.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

