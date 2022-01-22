Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,300 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 186,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 10.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the third quarter worth $71,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 15.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 23.7% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 50,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Grupo Santander cut Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.