Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Down 4%

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)’s stock price fell 4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.71. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $705.58 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Grupo Simec by 34.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec during the second quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Simec during the third quarter worth $296,000. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM)

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.