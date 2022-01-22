Hamster (HAM) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $348,878.00

Hamster (CURRENCY:HAM) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Hamster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $21.54 million and approximately $348,878.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hamster has traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00051275 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,389.99 or 0.06883325 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00057951 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,787.53 or 1.00190151 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007741 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003334 BTC.

About Hamster

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance

