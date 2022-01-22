Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) & IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Critical Survey

Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) and IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and IM Cannabis’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Happiness Biotech Group $71.49 million 0.19 $790,000.00 N/A N/A IM Cannabis $11.86 million 12.48 -$21.42 million ($0.76) -2.86

Happiness Biotech Group has higher revenue and earnings than IM Cannabis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Happiness Biotech Group and IM Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Happiness Biotech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00

IM Cannabis has a consensus price target of $8.42, indicating a potential upside of 287.86%. Given IM Cannabis’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than Happiness Biotech Group.

Profitability

This table compares Happiness Biotech Group and IM Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Happiness Biotech Group N/A N/A N/A IM Cannabis -60.79% -19.57% -14.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Happiness Biotech Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of IM Cannabis shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products. It also offers a range of ganoderma lucidum products, such as essence oil, cleansing milk, shampoo, shower gel, and nourishing cream products under the Cai Zhi Ning brand, as well as edible fungi. In addition, the company provides disinfectants, non-medical face masks, and COVID-19 anti-body testing kits. It sells its products through distributors, large-scale chain drugstores, malls, and supermarkets under the Happiness brand. Happiness Biotech Group Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanping, the People's Republic of China.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

