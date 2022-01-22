Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 84,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,565,127 shares.The stock last traded at $4.15 and had previously closed at $4.20.

Separately, HSBC lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 465.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves in building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Phoenix, Kalgold, Waste Rock Dumps, Central Plant Reclamation, Moab Khotsong, Bambanani, Joel, Doornkop, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, and Unisel.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.