Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 16.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,770 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Harrow Health during the 2nd quarter worth $935,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 18.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harrow Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in Harrow Health by 17.4% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP lifted its stake in Harrow Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 82,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harrow Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Harrow Health in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ HROW opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.34. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 8.70 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The company has a market capitalization of $212.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.34). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 14.11% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $18.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Harrow Health

Harrow Health, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of innovative medications. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Compounding and Pharmaceutical Drug Development segments. The Pharmaceutical Compounding segment focuses on the operations of ImprimisRx business. The company was founded by Mark L.

