Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €67.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €65.55 ($74.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €64.38 and a 200 day moving average of €64.71. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($82.44).

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

