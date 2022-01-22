Hauck Aufhäuser La… Analysts Give Stabilus (ETR:STM) a €67.00 Price Target

Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Stabilus in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($92.05) price objective on Stabilus in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €67.57 ($76.79).

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €65.55 ($74.49) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €64.38 and a 200 day moving average of €64.71. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 22.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. Stabilus has a 12-month low of €56.95 ($64.72) and a 12-month high of €72.55 ($82.44).

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.