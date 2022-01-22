HCI Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

HCI Group has increased its dividend payment by 8.5% over the last three years. HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 114.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect HCI Group to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 128.0%.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $67.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $139.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.39 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 1.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HCI Group stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.07% of HCI Group worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered HCI Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

