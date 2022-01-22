Head to Head Comparison: Quotient Technology (QUOT) versus Its Peers

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Quotient Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Quotient Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -9.51 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.27

Quotient Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Risk & Volatility

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Quotient Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 134 580 637 11 2.39

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 94.36%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 68.98%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Quotient Technology competitors beat Quotient Technology on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

