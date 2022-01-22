Head-To-Head Comparison: Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) & Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF)

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) and Thai Airways International Public (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Thai Airways International Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $401.49 million 3.59 -$3.90 million N/A N/A Thai Airways International Public $6.08 billion 0.00 -$387.77 million N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Thai Airways International Public.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sun Country Airlines and Thai Airways International Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 7 0 2.88 Thai Airways International Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.54%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than Thai Airways International Public.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and Thai Airways International Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 12.54% 1.35% 0.45% Thai Airways International Public N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats Thai Airways International Public on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. The company was formerly known as SCA Acquisition Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. in January 2020. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services. The Business Units segments offers cargo and mail commercial, ground customer, ground handling and equipment, and catering services. The Other Activities segment is involved in the transportation supporting activities, which include dispatch services, sales on board, THAI shop, and technical services. The company is also involved in the provision of aviation training services; tourism business; and information technology for travel services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a route network servicing to 62 destinations in 31 countries with 3 domestic destinations; and a fleet of 103 aircraft, including 32 owned aircraft, 32 aircraft under finance leases, and 39 aircraft under operating leases. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.