Head to Head Review: Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) and Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Cognyte Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A Cognyte Software 0.40% 10.53% 5.17%

89.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cognyte Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Cognyte Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Medical Xpress Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cognyte Software $443.46 million 1.72 $14.20 million $0.03 385.00

Cognyte Software has higher revenue and earnings than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Net Medical Xpress Solutions and Cognyte Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Medical Xpress Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Cognyte Software 0 1 4 0 2.80

Cognyte Software has a consensus target price of $25.47, suggesting a potential upside of 120.48%. Given Cognyte Software’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cognyte Software is more favorable than Net Medical Xpress Solutions.

Summary

Cognyte Software beats Net Medical Xpress Solutions on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Profile

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F. Govatski in 1995 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions. The company's end-users for its solutions include data analysts, investigation managers, security operating centers operators, and field unit teams. It also provides customer support, professional, and integration services. The company serves national, regional, and local government agencies; and enterprise customers consist of commercial and physical security customers. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

