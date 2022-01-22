Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Integer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Integer by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Integer by 2,199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integer alerts:

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total value of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.09 and its 200 day moving average is $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.37. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.23 million. Integer had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.