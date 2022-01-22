Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 61,000 Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $664.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $374.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

