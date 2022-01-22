Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $375,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $217,002,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,882,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AppLovin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.27.

In related news, CAO Elena Arutunian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $8,051,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total transaction of $3,201,634.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,995,026 shares of company stock valued at $732,564,857. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APP opened at $68.49 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day moving average of $80.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.