Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 124,000 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Essent Group by 198.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essent Group news, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.62 and a 12-month high of $54.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.82.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essent Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

