Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 27,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. 26.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE:GSBD opened at $19.39 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $96.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is presently 73.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.