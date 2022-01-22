Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 374,300 Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 86.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374,300 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMBI. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBI opened at $20.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.13. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.50.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

