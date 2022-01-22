Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Receives $32.71 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HTA. Truist Financial lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 15.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,611,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $759,761,000 after buying an additional 3,521,615 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 139.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,966,000 after buying an additional 1,133,427 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,702,000 after buying an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2,277.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,094,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,460,000 after buying an additional 1,048,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter worth $25,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.64. Healthcare Trust of America has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $34.83.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

