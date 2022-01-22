Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $31.57 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.64.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 260.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTA. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.38.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

