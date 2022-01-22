Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Truist Financial issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the year. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $191.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Healthcare Trust of America stock opened at $31.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.14 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.28. Healthcare Trust of America has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.1% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1,576.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 78.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 109.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 101,674 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 260.00%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

