Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Stake Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 53.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,857 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 250,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,046,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after acquiring an additional 122,816 shares during the period. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

