Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Heartland Express stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,488. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.33%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HTLD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heartland Express stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.