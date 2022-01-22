HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €84.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €84.00 ($95.45) price objective by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($77.27) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($58.52) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($130.68) price objective on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €91.40 ($103.86).

HFG stock opened at €57.36 ($65.18) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €73.72 and a 200 day moving average price of €80.38. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €53.15 ($60.40) and a 12 month high of €97.50 ($110.80). The company has a market cap of $9.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

