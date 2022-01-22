Henderson Far East Income Limited (HFEL) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

Henderson Far East Income Limited (LON:HFEL) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.90 ($0.08) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HFEL opened at GBX 302 ($4.12) on Friday. Henderson Far East Income has a 1-year low of GBX 285.90 ($3.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 346 ($4.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. The company has a market cap of £456.30 million and a P/E ratio of 14.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 297.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 302.35.

Get Henderson Far East Income alerts:

In other news, insider Timothy Clissold purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 297 ($4.05) per share, for a total transaction of £118,800 ($162,095.78).

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Far East Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Far East Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.