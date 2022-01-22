Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,168 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 59,243 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 116.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 84,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.94.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 68.35% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is 78.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

