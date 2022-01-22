Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 225,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNI. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 10.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $10.55 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

