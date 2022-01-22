Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$26.00

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on Héroux-Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HRX opened at C$16.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.41. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of C$12.45 and a 52-week high of C$19.65. The firm has a market cap of C$601.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.93.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$131.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

