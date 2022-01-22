Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.11. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $5.06, with a volume of 15,882 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIMS. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.14.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $976.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,751,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,232 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 8,925.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,579,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 1,309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,046,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,888,000 after acquiring an additional 971,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,151,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 833,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.