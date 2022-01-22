Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.
HEP opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.02.
In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 80,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 164,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
