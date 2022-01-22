Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) to post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.51. Holly Energy Partners reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

HEP opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.02.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blackstone Inc boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 80,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 679,086 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 164,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

